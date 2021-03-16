India Vs England Test Series Drew 9 Million Viewers In The UK, 1 Million Aged Below 35

The high-voltage four-match India vs England Test series was one of the most anticipated events in the Indian cricketing calendar. It will be safe to say that the series was able to live up to its hype. It provided some brilliant battles between bat and ball, as well as, some fierce confrontations between players from both sides.

India vs England Test series break viewership records in UK

The hosts made a remarkable comeback after losing the first India vs England Test in Chennai as they came from behind to win the series 3-1, thus qualifying for the World Test Champions final against New Zealand in June. As expected, the high-profile series attracted a lot of viewership. According to a recent InsideSport report, the Test Series which was broadcasted live on Channel 4, was watched by 9 million fans in the United Kingdom. Notably, this is the first time that Channel 4 bid for cricket broadcast rights.

The UK broadcasting rights of the India-England series were given to Channel 4 by the official broadcasters of BCCI, Star Sports Network for £5 million reportedly. With most matches ending in less than three days, the series coverage fell short by 40 hours irrespective of which the series drew large audiences as per the broadcasting viewership standards of the UK market.

According to the report, the first Test pulled in 5.8 million viewers among which more than one million viewers were under 35, with the match also drawing in ten per cent of the under 16 viewing audience. The report further states that four of the five days’ play attracted peak audiences of more than one million, averaging more than 500,000 throughout the entire game, with day three peaking at 1.7 million. Moreover, the India vs England live and highlights content on the digital platform brought in more than two million views which was also the streaming platform's largest-ever week.

Meanwhile, the two sides are currently competing in a five-match India vs England T20 series in Ahmedabad. The India vs England T20 series is currently poised at 1-1 with the visitos winning the series openers followed by the hosts drawing level. According to India vs England schedule, Virat Kohli's men are set to lock horns with Eoin Morgan's side in the third T20I on Tuesday, March 16, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The live action of the game will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). With the series level at 1-1. both sides will look to secure a win and take the crucial lead going forward.

ðŸš¨The BCCI in consultation with @GCAMotera has decided to conduct the final three T20Is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium behind closed doors.



More details - https://t.co/pQqW52qaSE@JayShah | @Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PaNT2OmFC6 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 15, 2021

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER