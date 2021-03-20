India Vs England Test Series SMASHES 5-year TV Viewership Records, Crosses 100 MILLION

The India vs England Test series was one of the most anticipated events in the Indian cricketing calendar. It will be safe to say that the series was able to live up to its hype. It provided some brilliant battles between bat and ball, as well as, some fierce confrontations between players from both sides. A lot was at stake in the India vs England Test series as the future of the two teams in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final was dependent on the result of the series.

India vs England Test series breaks viewership records

Recently, BARC data showed that Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai saw a viewership with a 3.8 million average minute audience (AMA), which was also the highest opening day viewership reach since 2019 as 26 million fans saw the return of cricket in India. Now, according to a recent report, the India vs England 2021 Test series witnessed the highest Test match viewership in the last five years in the country.

The India vs England 2021 Test series registered a stunning viewership of 1.3 million average minute audience (AMA). The four Tests between the two sides also recorded a sensational cumulative reach of 103 million viewers. One of the major reasons behind the traditional format of the game gaining so much strength is the introduction of the WTC.

The Head of Sports at Star India, Sanjog Gupta, expressed his delight at the response to the Test series and the staggering viewership numbers. He said that the resumption of international cricket in India after almost a year, the high stakes attached to the series with a spot in the World Test Championship final on the line and quality opposition, provided the ideal context for the series.

Gupta further said that the series was bolstered by Star's high decibel marketing campaign (India Taiyaar Hai) and regional customisation in 4 Indian languages, which according to him set the stage for record viewership. He stated that they want to keep the momentum going by continuing to offer viewers an action-packed summer of cricket with the upcoming India vs England ODI series followed by VIVO IPL 2021 and the World Test Championship Final.

India vs England T20 live details for Saturday

Meanwhile, India lost the first Test in Chennai by a whopping 27 runs. However, Virat Kohli's men made a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test as they came from behind to win the series 3-1, thus qualifying for the World Test Champions final against New Zealand in June. The two teams are currently competing in a five-match T20I series which is currently poised at 2-2. The India vs England 5th T20I will be played on Saturday, Match 20 in Ahmedabad.

The live streaming of the India vs England 5th T20I will commence at 7:00 PM (IST), The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pune which will get underway on March 23. The India vs England T20 live match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

