India Vs England Toss: Virat Kohli Has Now Lost Nine Out Of 11 Tosses On England's Tour

Indian captain Virat Kohli once again lost the India vs England toss for the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

india vs england toss

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's woeful jinx with the coin toss in the ongoing India vs England series continued. Kohli once again lost the India vs England toss for the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Having won the toss, England's stand-in skipper Jos Buttler invited India to bat first.

India vs England toss: Virat Kohli ends up on the wrong side of the coin yet again

Virat Kohli toss record in the ongoing series has been abysmal. Out of the 11 tosses in the series so far, the Indian captain has won just two and lost nine. It all started with the India toss record vs England in the Test series where Kohli won just one toss (second Test) and went on to lose three.

India toss record vs England in the five-match T20I series wasn't any good either as Kohli won it only once during the second T20I and lost the toss in the rest of the four matches. Virat Kohli toss record went from bad to worse in the ODI series as he has ended up on the wrong side of the coin in the first two games. 

Kohli's complete lack of fortune with the toss became the butt of jokes on social media. The Indian skipper was subjected to a lot of trolls for his luck with the toss. Several reactions poured in as fans roasted the Indian captain and came up with hilarious tweets. Here's a look at a few reactions.

IND vs ENG live score update

Unlike the first ODI, India failed to make a good start to their innings in the second ODI. The hosts ended up losing their openers, Shikhar Dhawan (4) and Rohit Sharma (25) inside the first nine overs. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 37/2 after 9 overs with Virat Kohli batting on 7 and KL Rahul yet to open his account. The hosts will look to stitch a long partnership and take the team out of the precarious position. On the other hand, the visitors will look to grab a couple of quick wickets and restrict India to a low total.

