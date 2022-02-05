IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Score: England Try To Steady The Ship After A Rocky Start

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a talk with the Indian budding stars on Thursday. Kohli also has the experience of being in the U19 World Cup final as he won it when he made it all the way during his younger days. Ahead of the final, India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull spoke about the interaction between Kohli and the team, and how it helped the team morale go up.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the IND vs ENG WC Final, Yash Dhull said, "He (Virat Kohli) gave his normal best wishes that the team is playing well so it gives you confidence when a senior player speaks with the team, the team morale goes up. He told us basic things which we need to execute, how we need to play according to the game plan. It was a good interaction with him."