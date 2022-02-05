Last Updated:

IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Score: England Try To Steady The Ship After A Rocky Start

The India Under-19 team is all set to take on the England's budding stars in the 2022 ICC 19 World Cup final. India will be gunning for a record-extending fifth title while England will be fighting for their first title in 24 years. This is also India's fifth consecutive U19 World Cup final but it's England's first since 1998. Both teams are undefeated so far in this edition of the tournament.

Written By
Digital Desk
u19 world cup 2022 final

Image: @BCCI/@ICC/Twitter

19:21 IST, February 5th 2022
India pick up wicket number three

Just when it looked like England were rebuilding, India have picked up another wicket. George Thomas departs as Yash Dhull completes a routine catch. 

19:19 IST, February 5th 2022
England try to steady the ship after a rocky start

England are trying to slowly rebuild after two early wickets. England could have been three down but got a lifeline as Kaushal Tambe drops George Thomas. 

India on the other hand would have loved that one extra wicket. ENG U19 are 37/2 after 10 overs. 

 

 

19:09 IST, February 5th 2022
Kaushal Tambe drops a sitter at flirst slip

India could have very well had their third wicket, George Thomas, edges one straight at the first slip but Kaushal Tambe drops an easy one. 

ENG U19 are 31/2 after seven overs. 

19:02 IST, February 5th 2022
ENG u19 are 21/2 in 5 overs

England have lost two early wickets and will be under some pressure. George Thomas and James  Rew have some rebuilding work to do. 

18:51 IST, February 5th 2022
Another wicket for Ravi Kumar

And that's another wicket for the left-arm seamer. Ravi Kumar picks another one. The English skipper chops onto his stumps. 

ENG U19 - 18/2 (3.3)

18:47 IST, February 5th 2022
George Thomas scored three quick boundaries of an over

A big over for England. 14 coming from it. two fours and one six for George Thomas. From 4/1 in two to 18/1 in three.

18:41 IST, February 5th 2022
Early breakthrough for India

Ravi Kumar darts one in towards the stumps, Jacob Bethell misses it completely and is trapped in the front. Early breakthrough for India. 

ENG U-19 4/1 (1.5)

18:26 IST, February 5th 2022
Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be batting friendly with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The venue has been termed as a 'batters paradise'. A high scoring game could be on the cards here.

18:19 IST, February 5th 2022
England Captain on opting to bat first "chasing in a big final is always hard"

Tom Prest (England Captain): Pitch looks a good one, obviously scoreboard pressure, getting a good score on the board and chasing in a big final is always hard. Afghanistan, they are obviously a strong bowling attack, so, putting up 230 against them and defending that how we did, gives us great confidence going into this game. 
 

18:17 IST, February 5th 2022
IND vs ENG U19 WC Final: Playing XIs

India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar

England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden

18:06 IST, February 5th 2022
England win the toss and opt to bat

We're half an hour before the big FINALS! England have won the toss and have elected to bat first.

17:49 IST, February 5th 2022
India's record at the ICC U19 World Cup Finals
  1. Sri Lanka vs India, U19 World Cup final 2000, Colombo: India won by 6 wickets

  2. Pakistan vs India, U19 World Cup final 2006, Colombo: Pakistan won by 38 runs

  3.  India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup final 2008, Kuala Lumpur: India won by 12 runs (D/L method)

  4. Australia vs India, U19 World Cup final 2012, Queensland: India won by 6 wickets

  5. India vs West Indies, U19 World Cup final 2016, Dhaka: West Indies won by 5 wickets

  6. India vs Australia, U19 World Cup final 2018, Mount Maunganui: India won by 8 wickets

  7. India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup final 2020, Potchefstroom: Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L method)

17:21 IST, February 5th 2022
Mahesh Babu Extends Best Wishes To India U-19 Team For World Cup Final Against England

Southern filmstar Mahesh Babu, who happens to be an avid cricket lover, took to his verified Twitter handle to send best wishes to the Indian cricket team.

 

17:19 IST, February 5th 2022
Team form (Last 5 Matches)

ENG U19 team form

W, W, W, W, W

IND U19 team form

W, W, W, W, W

16:34 IST, February 5th 2022
Virat Kohli interacts with India's U19 squad

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a talk with the Indian budding stars on Thursday. Kohli also has the experience of being in the U19 World Cup final as he won it when he made it all the way during his younger days. Ahead of the final, India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull spoke about the interaction between Kohli and the team, and how it helped the team morale go up.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the IND vs ENG WC Final, Yash Dhull said, "He (Virat Kohli) gave his normal best wishes that the team is playing well so it gives you confidence when a senior player speaks with the team, the team morale goes up. He told us basic things which we need to execute, how we need to play according to the game plan. It was a good interaction with him." 

16:07 IST, February 5th 2022
Can the Men In Blue seal record 5th title?

With India vs England Under-19 World Cup final just around the corner, it will be a thrilling final between two teams who are ready to give it their all. Neither will want to lose as they aim India is aiming for a fifth title and England for their first in 24 years. Both teams won all their matches leading up to the final and their players have been in good form. England have played well so far having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They won all five of their matches leading up to the final. India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final.

16:04 IST, February 5th 2022
How to watch the ICC Under-19 World Cup Final LIVE in India?

Those that would like to watch the India vs England U19 World Cup final in India, they can tune into the Star Sports Network as they hold the broadcasting for the entire tournament. The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

