IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live Score: England Try To Steady The Ship After A Rocky Start

Just when it looked like England were rebuilding, India have picked up another wicket. George Thomas departs as Yash Dhull completes a routine catch.
England are trying to slowly rebuild after two early wickets. England could have been three down but got a lifeline as Kaushal Tambe drops George Thomas.
India on the other hand would have loved that one extra wicket. ENG U19 are 37/2 after 10 overs.
India could have very well had their third wicket, George Thomas, edges one straight at the first slip but Kaushal Tambe drops an easy one.
ENG U19 are 31/2 after seven overs.
England have lost two early wickets and will be under some pressure. George Thomas and James Rew have some rebuilding work to do.
And that's another wicket for the left-arm seamer. Ravi Kumar picks another one. The English skipper chops onto his stumps.
ENG U19 - 18/2 (3.3)
A big over for England. 14 coming from it. two fours and one six for George Thomas. From 4/1 in two to 18/1 in three.
Ravi Kumar darts one in towards the stumps, Jacob Bethell misses it completely and is trapped in the front. Early breakthrough for India.
ENG U-19 4/1 (1.5)
The pitch is expected to be batting friendly with the ball coming nicely onto the bat. The venue has been termed as a 'batters paradise'. A high scoring game could be on the cards here.
Tom Prest (England Captain): Pitch looks a good one, obviously scoreboard pressure, getting a good score on the board and chasing in a big final is always hard. Afghanistan, they are obviously a strong bowling attack, so, putting up 230 against them and defending that how we did, gives us great confidence going into this game.
India U19 (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Yash Dhull(c), Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dinesh Bana(w), Kaushal Tambe, Raj Bawa, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
England U19 (Playing XI): George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest(c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton(w), James Sales, Thomas Aspinwall, Joshua Boyden
We're half an hour before the big FINALS! England have won the toss and have elected to bat first.
Pakistan vs India, U19 World Cup final 2006, Colombo: Pakistan won by 38 runs
India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup final 2008, Kuala Lumpur: India won by 12 runs (D/L method)
Australia vs India, U19 World Cup final 2012, Queensland: India won by 6 wickets
India vs West Indies, U19 World Cup final 2016, Dhaka: West Indies won by 5 wickets
India vs Australia, U19 World Cup final 2018, Mount Maunganui: India won by 8 wickets
India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup final 2020, Potchefstroom: Bangladesh won by 3 wickets (D/L method)
Southern filmstar Mahesh Babu, who happens to be an avid cricket lover, took to his verified Twitter handle to send best wishes to the Indian cricket team.
Wishing our #IndiaU19 team all the best for the World Cup final today! Go on and bring home the trophy! 🏆— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 5, 2022
ENG U19 team form
W, W, W, W, W
IND U19 team form
W, W, W, W, W
Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli had a talk with the Indian budding stars on Thursday. Kohli also has the experience of being in the U19 World Cup final as he won it when he made it all the way during his younger days. Ahead of the final, India's U19 skipper Yash Dhull spoke about the interaction between Kohli and the team, and how it helped the team morale go up.
Speaking in a press conference ahead of the IND vs ENG WC Final, Yash Dhull said, "He (Virat Kohli) gave his normal best wishes that the team is playing well so it gives you confidence when a senior player speaks with the team, the team morale goes up. He told us basic things which we need to execute, how we need to play according to the game plan. It was a good interaction with him."
With India vs England Under-19 World Cup final just around the corner, it will be a thrilling final between two teams who are ready to give it their all. Neither will want to lose as they aim India is aiming for a fifth title and England for their first in 24 years. Both teams won all their matches leading up to the final and their players have been in good form. England have played well so far having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They won all five of their matches leading up to the final. India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final.
Those that would like to watch the India vs England U19 World Cup final in India, they can tune into the Star Sports Network as they hold the broadcasting for the entire tournament. The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.