India Vs England: Virat Kohli And Co.'s Road To WTC 2021 Final Cleared By Javagal Srinath

There was a significant buzz ahead of the India vs England pink-ball Test as it was the first-ever international fixture to be played at the newly-built Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the much-anticipated contest ended prematurely as the Indian spinners bamboozled the visitors on the surface, and the contest surprisingly ended within two days. Experts were left divided on the pitch used for the match, and a certain section of cricket pundits was not pleased with the wicket. Match referee Javagal Srinath has finally given his verdict on the Ahmedabad wicket.

India vs England pink-ball Test pitch termed as 'Average' by Javagal Srinath

Several questions were raised regarding the Ahmedabad wicket after the visitors were folded for 112 and 81 in the encounter. The Indian team claimed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in less than two days. Former England captain Michael Vaughan was one of the stern critics of the particular pitch. He had blasted the strip and has also urged ICC to intervene after England's embarrassing defeat.

However, India captain Virat Kohli had a contrasting opinion as he had opined after the Test that the wicket was indeed very good for batting, and the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, especially in the first innings. Match referee Javagal Srinath has rated Narendra Modi Stadium's pink ball test wicket as average. As a result, India are now saved from facing any demerit points. According to the ICC, a wicket is rated 'poor' if it does not provide an even contest between bat and ball.

India's veteran spinner R Ashwin, who picked up 7 wickets in the pink ball Test, had also hit back at pitch critics in a virtual media interaction after the game. The off-spinner had questioned the importance given to the surface and has also pointed out that talks regarding the pitches are not that common when they play matches elsewhere. Moreover, R Ashwin was also not happy with people forcing their opinions regarding the strip on the viewers as well as the cricketers.

The touring party had started their campaign on an ideal note by registering a comprehensive victory in the Test series opener at Chennai. However, Virat Kohli and co. bounced back and outplayed their opposition to win all the subsequent fixtures. The Indian cricket team qualified for the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship alongside New Zealand. While the India vs England pink ball Test result did raise several eyebrows, the verdict could put an end to the debate regarding the pitch being 'poor'.

Image source: BCCI Twitter