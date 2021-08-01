India Vs England: Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah On Verge Of Massive Milestones

India and England will face off in a five-match Test series beginning August 4. The series will kick off the next cycle of the World Test Championship, and both teams will be looking for a win to jump ahead on the points table. While England appears to be the favourite due to the home advantage, India is a force to be reckoned with their newly acquired title of world-beater. The series may also see some big milestones being achieved by players of both teams, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Joe Root, and Stuart Broad.

Milestones that could be achieved in India-England Test series

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli is just a century away from becoming the second batsman with more than 70 international tons. Kohli is currently tied at 70 alongside former Australian Cricketer Ricky Ponting. The Delhi cricketer needs one more century to go past Ponting and become the batsman with second-most international tons after Sachin Tendulkar (100). Kohli is also 453 runs away from reaching the 8,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are also on the verge of reaching big milestones during the Test series against England. While Sharma is 321 runs away from 3,000 Test runs, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane needs 353 more runs to reach 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs 15 more runs to reach 2,000 Test runs.

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are 17 and 16 wickets away from reaching 100 and 200 Test wickets respectively. If Bumrah picks 17 wickets in the Test series he will become the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 Test wickets after Kapil Dev, who had reached the milestone in 25 matches. Bumrah has played 20 Test matches so far. Spinner Ravichandra Ashwin needs 12 more wickets to become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets against England.

England skipper Joe Root needs 286 more runs to reach 9,000 runs in Test cricket, while his teammate Stuart Broad is 2 matches away from 150 Tests.

Image: AP/ANI/JaspritBumrah/Twitter

