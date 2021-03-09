India Vs England: Virat Kohli Set To Create MASSIVE All-time T20I Record In Ahmedabad

After the completion of their blockbuster Test series, the two cricketing giants, India and England, are slated to square off in a five-match T20 series. Whenever the two teams clash, it is always deemed as a marquee event, considering the immense popularity of the sport in the nations. India's captain, Virat Kohli, who has been the side's most prolific run-scorer in the recent year, stands a chance to claim a significant all-time T20I record in the series.

India vs England: Virat Kohli has a chance of becoming the first batter to score 3000 T20I runs

The star batsman has proved his mettle with consistent performances across the three formats. He has emerged as a force to reckon with for the team and has contributed significantly towards the success of the Indian national side. When it comes to the shortest format, the 32-year-old is is currently the leading run-scorer in the world.

Having amassed 2928 runs in T20Is, the player is inching closer to the 3000-run mark. He has a solid chance of becoming the first cricketer in history to enter the 3000-run club in the format. Kohli is just 72 runs away from clinching the significant milestone, and it is likely that he will do so in the five-match T20I series against England in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli stats in T20Is

The Virat Kohli stats in T20Is make up for a staggering read. The right-hander has featured in 85 matches for team India in the shortest format. The top-order batter has 2928 runs to his name along with 25 half-centuries. The Indian skipper has a stunning average of 50.48 and has scored runs at an impressive strike-rate of 138.43.

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in T20Is

Virat Kohli's deputy, Rohit Sharma, has also chipped in with valuable contributions at the top of the order in white-ball cricket. He has played 108 T20I matches and has scored 2773 runs with four centuries and 21 half-centuries. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the format and is only behind Martin Guptill and Virat Kohli.

India vs England 1st T20

After their embarrassing Test series loss, the England team have a chance of redeeming themselves with a spirited performance in the white-ball matches. The two sides will battle it out in five T20I matches, and all the fixtures will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The first contest is scheduled to be played on March 12 from 7:00 PM (IST).

