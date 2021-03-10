India Vs England: VVS Laxman Backs KL Rahul To Cover For Shikhar Dhawan And Rishabh Pant

Even though Shikhar Dhawan has been in reasonable form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, VVS Laxman has yet backed Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to be the opening pair for the upcoming India vs England T20 series. However, Dhawan would remain as first choice back-up opener. The India vs England 1st T20I match is scheduled for Friday, March 12 at 7 PM and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India vs England 1st T20I: VVS Laxman backs KL Rahul to be picked over Shikhar Dhawan

VVS Laxman has backed KL Rahul to be picked alongside Rohit Sharma as the opening pair, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup is around the corner. Speaking on the Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, Laxman said, "I will still go with KL Rahul because over the last few months and years I think the Indian team management went with KL Rahul as an opening batsman and he has done really well in that position." When asked about Shikhar Dhawan, Laxman said that he is only good enough to be a backup opener despite his form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

"Yes, Shikhar Dhawan had a fantastic IPL, the way he batted at the top of the order, scoring centuries for Delhi Capitals and then he’s in tremendous form for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare, where he scored a big 100 in that tournament as well. But keeping in mind the T20 World Cup, you have to identify who your openers are going to be there in the World Cup and back them; don’t chop and change. You have someone as experienced as Shikhar Dhawan, who can be the backup opener in case one of these openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul gets injured or lose their form," added Laxman.

Considering Laxman's comments, it seems that the veteran opener has no chance of making it to the playing XI in the T20 format as KL Rahul seems to have taken his place. As a result, Shikhar Dhawan may not even get a game in the five-match series until and unless Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul gets injured or rested. This could also mean that despite his outstanding form in Test cricket off late, Rishabh Pant might also not be considered for the T20Is, with Rahul also having the ability to keep wickets very well.

India vs England 1st T20I live streaming

The India vs England 1st T20I will be telecasted live in India on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To catch the India vs England live scores and updates, fans can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England Cricket.