India Vs England Women 2nd ODI Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

England Women and India Women are all set to face each other in the 2nd ODI match of the India vs England women’s series on June 30. The India vs England Women 2nd ODI match is set to take place at the County Ground, Taunton, starting from 6:30 PM (IST). Here are the India vs England live streaming details along with India vs England pitch report and weather report for upcoming India vs England Women 2nd ODI match.

India vs England Women 2nd ODI preview

The India vs England women’s series began with a one-off Test match which ended in a draw after the Indian women’s team managed to hold their ground after receiving a follow-on from England. The England Women won their 1st ODI match against India Women by 8 wickets. Despite a brilliant batting display by captain Mithali Raj, the Indian Women’s team couldn’t put enough runs on the scoreboard as Tammy Beaumont and Nat Sciver took the England team across the finish line.

India vs England live streaming details

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of the India vs England women’s series. Fans can watch India vs England live scores for the 2nd ODI in India through the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels. The India vs England live streaming will also take place through the Sony LIV platform and fans can tune in by using the website or the app. The 2nd ODI match is set to take place on June 30 and the India vs England live scores will begin from 6:30 PM (IST).

#TeamIndia move from Bristol to Taunton for the second WODI against England 🚌 👍#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lEgEfyQ5Sp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2021

India vs England weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI match is expected to be in the range of 22 degrees Celsius (highest) and 14 degrees Celsius (lowest). There will be a 70% cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 68% and the weather forecast suggests a partly sunny atmosphere with a shower in spots.

India vs England pitch report for 2nd ODI match

The pitch at the County Ground, Taunton will assist the fast bowlers at the beginning of the match as the pitch can offer significant swing due to slightly overcast conditions. As per the India Women vs England Women pitch report, both batters and bowlers will get assistance from the pitch as the pitch looks balanced. Spinners will get assistance as the match progresses in the mid overs. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first in the match.

Image Source: BCCI Women Twitter