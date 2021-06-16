India Vs England Women's 1st Test Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

India Women will take on England Women in the one-off Test match on Wednesday, June 16 at the County Ground in Bristol. The India vs England live streaming will commence at 3:30 PM (IST) and 11:00 AM local time. Ahead of the high-octane encounter, here's a look at the India vs England 1st Test preview, India vs England live streaming details, India vs England Women pitch report and info on where to catch India vs England Women live scores.

India vs England 1st Test preview

India Women are set to play their first Test since November 2014. The last time they featured in whites was against South Africa, a game which they won comprehensively by an innings and 34 runs. Moreover, India Women will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they had won their last Test against England in 2014 by six wickets. With seasoned campaigners like Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Jhulan Goswami within their ranks, India will certainly look to replicate their heroics from 2014 and beat the hosts.

On the other hand, this will be England Women's first Test since July 2019. Their last Test was against Australia Women which ended in a draw. England Women also have some experienced players like Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shurbsole among others and with the home advantage on their side, they will look to avenge their last Test defeat against Mithai Raj's women. Both sides are filled with some exciting players which is why fans are in for a cracking contest.

🗣️ 🗣️ Skipper @M_Raj03 shares her thoughts on #TeamIndia approaching a record fourth successive Test win 👇 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/r0u36E6W6p — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 15, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The India Women vs England Women live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. To catch the India vs England Women live scores, fans can keep a tab on BCCI Women's and England Cricket's official social media handles.

India vs England Women pitch report

The Bristol pitch will favour the batsmen during the first couple of days of the game. Bowlers will have a tough time once the ball gets old which is why they will look to utilize the new ball to its fullest. With rain expected during the five days, the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

India vs England Women weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, the temperature on Day 1 of the the India vs England Women match is expected to be in the range of 20-23 degrees. There will be a 25% cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 61% and the weather forecast suggests a partly sunny atmosphere.

India vs England Women squad

India Women: Mithali Raj (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Indrani Roy, Sneh Rana, Ekta Bisht.

England Women: Heather Knight (Captain), Amy Ellen Jones(Wicket-keeper), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield Hill, Natalie Sciver, Georgia Elwiss, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Sophia Dunkley, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott.

