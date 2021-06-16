India Vs England Women's 1st Test Live Telecast: Where To Watch In Australia, NZ And HK?

The Indian Women's cricket team will lock horns with England Women in the only Test match of their series from Wednesday, June 16. The encounter will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. Ahead of the clash between the two exciting teams, here we share details regarding India vs England live in Australia, India vs England live telecast in New Zealand and India vs England where to watch in HK.

India vs England live streaming preview

The Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to play a one-off Test match against England women along with 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will be raring to go as they have an opportunity to feature in the longer format after an extended break of nearly seven years. The Mithali Raj-led side also has a significant opportunity of becoming the team with the most consecutive Test victories in women's cricket if they go over the hosts England in their upcoming clash.

India women have won all of their last three fixtures in Test matches, and a win in their forthcoming clash will make them the only team to have won four back-to-back Tests in women's cricket. The England side has showcased stunning form this year. They will be high on confidence after their T20I and ODI series win against New Zealand women. India on the other hand have a chance to redeem themselves after their embarrassing loss to South Africa at home.

The game will be a four-day fixture and both teams will be keen to come up with an inspiring performance in the longer format. The match is of utmost importance as a thrilling game of cricket between the two nations could prove to be a great advertisement for women's Test cricket. With both sides consisting of exciting cricketers, the red-ball game promises to be a closely fought battle.

India vs England Women squads

India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

England Women: Heather Knight, Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

India vs England live in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong

At the time of writing this report, there is no official confirmation of how fans can watch the India vs England live telecast in New Zealand and Australia. Furthermore, there also has been no announcement made regarding India vs England where to watch in HK. However, ardent cricket fans whos wish to follow the live scores of India vs England Women game can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams. ECB's website can also be checked for its updated match centre for top videos.

