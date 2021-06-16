India Vs England Women's 1st Test Live Telecast: Where To Watch In UK, South Africa & UAE?

The Indian Women's team is all set to battle it out with England Women in the only Test of their series. The match will be played at the Country Ground in Bristol from Wednesday, June 16. Ahead of the India vs England Women Test match, here’s a look at India vs England live in UK, India vs England where to watch in UAE, India vs England live telecast in South Africa and India vs England live streaming information.

India vs England Women preview

The Indian women's cricket team is scheduled to play a one-off Test match against England women along with 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will be raring to go as they have an opportunity to feature in the longer format after an extended break of nearly seven years. The Mithali Raj-led side also have a significant opportunity of becoming the team with the most consecutive Test victories in women's cricket if they go over the hosts England in their upcoming clash.

India women have won all of their last three fixtures in Test matches, and a win in their forthcoming clash will make them the only team to have won four back-to-back Tests in women's cricket. The England side have showcased stunning form this year. They will be high on confidence after their T20I and ODI series win against New Zealand women. India, on the other hand, have a chance to redeem themselves after their embarrassing loss to South Africa women at home.

The game will be a four-day fixture and both teams will be keen to come up with an inspiring performance in the longer format. The match is of utmost importance as a thrilling game of cricket between the two nations could prove to be a great advertisement for women's Test cricket. With both sides consisting of exciting cricketers, the red-ball game promises to be a closely fought battle.

India vs England live in UK

Fans can watch the live telecast of the India vs England Women Test on the Sky Sports Cricket channel. The Sky Sports Network has gained exclusive rights for the broadcast of the Test match as well as the six limited-overs matches of the series. Moreover, the ball-by-ball commentary of the game will also be available on BBC Radio. For the India vs England live streaming, one can tune in to the Sky Sports Now and Sky Sports Go app from 11:00 AM local time.

India vs England where to watch in UAE and India vs England live telecast in South Africa

At the time of writing this report, there is no official confirmation of the India vs England Women fixture will be telecasted live for the viewers in the UAE and South Africa. However, fans who wish to catch the live score and updates of the encounter can keen tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: England Cricket Twitter