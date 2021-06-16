India Vs England Women's 1st Test Live Telecast: Where To Watch In USA, Canada And WI?

The Indian Women's cricket team will lock horns with England Women in the only Test match of their series from Wednesday, June 16. The fixture will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. Ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter, here we take a look at the details regarding India vs England where to watch in USA, India vs England Women TV channel in West Indies and India vs England live in Canada.

India vs England preview

India Women are set to play their first Test since November 2014. The last time they featured in whites was against South Africa, a game which they won comprehensively by an innings and 34 runs. Moreover, India Women will take a lot of confidence from the fact that they had won their last Test against England in 2014 by six wickets. With seasoned campaigners like Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut and Jhulan Goswami within their ranks, India will certainly look to replicate their heroics from 2014 and beat the hosts.

On the other hand, this will be England Women's first Test since July 2019. Their last Test was against Australia Women which ended in a draw. England Women also have some experienced players like Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shurbsole among others and with the home advantage on their side, they will look to avenge their last Test defeat against Mithai Raj's women. Both sides are filled with some exciting players which is why fans are in for a cracking contest.

🗣️ 🗣️ Skipper @M_Raj03 shares her thoughts on #TeamIndia approaching a record fourth successive Test win 👇 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/r0u36E6W6p — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 15, 2021

Fans can catch the India Women vs England Women live telecast on Sony Sports Network in India. The India Women vs England Women live streaming will be available on SonyLIV. For the EN-W vs IN-W scorecard and updates, fans can keep a tab on BCCI Women's and England Cricket's official social media handles.

India vs England where to watch in USA and Canada

All the fans wondering where to catch India vs England live in Canada and USA can tune into the Willow TV Channel. Willow TV is a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the North American continent. The India vs England live streaming will commence from 6:00 AM local time on Wednesday, June 16.

India vs England Women TV channel in West Indies

At the time of writing this report, there is no official confirmation if India vs England Women fixture will be telecasted live for the viewers in the West Indies. However, fans who wish to catch the live score and updates of the encounter can keen tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: BCCI Women Twitter