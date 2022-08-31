India is set to face Hong Kong in their second match of the Asia Cup 2022 which will be played on Wednesday, August 31. The Asia Cup contest is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will start at 7: 30 PM IST. India has made a winning start to their campaign following a nail-biting win over Pakistan. The Men in Blue could make certain changes to the team and test their bench strength in this match.

Hong Kong on the other hand has been playing a lot of cricket for past three months against teams like Namibia, Uganda Zimbabwe, Jersey and Oman. They topped the Asia CUP qualifying stage and will try to gain some experience from the matches against strong opponents. The last time these two teams met India will remember all too well just how close Hong Kong came to pulling off an incredible upset. Rohit Sharma and his team will look to avoid any such surprises in today's match. Here, take a look at IND vs HK Dream11 prediction, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan playing XI news, and other details.

India vs Hong Kong: Toss update

Hong Kong won the toss and asked India to bat first.

IND vs HK Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant,Scott McKechnie

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Babar Hayat, Virat Kohli

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Yasim Murtaza, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Arshdeep Singh, E Khan

India vs Hong Kong fantasy tips

Hardik Pandya

The all-rounder was the MVP for team India in their match against Pakistan. He smashed 27 runs and picked up 3 wickets in the last match. He will be aiming to contribute with both the bat and ball yet again.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shouldered the responsibility of picking up wickets pretty well. He picked up 4 wickets in the last match and will be aiming to replicate a similar performance in this match as well.

Virat Kohli

The former Team India skipper gave a glimpse of him returning in form with a well-made 35. However, he was able to do that only after being given a lifeline. He will hope to carry on the form from the previous match and try to get a big score against Hing Kong.

Nizakat Khan

The skipper of the a is a good top-order batsman and will be looking to provide a solid start to the team against a quality Indian bowling attack.

India vs Hong Kong confirmed playing XI

India confirmed playing XI

R Sharma (c), KL Rahul, V Kohli, S Yadav, R Pant (wk), R Jadeja, D Karthik, B Kumar, A Khan, A Singh, Y Chahal

A look at #TeamIndia’s playing today. 📌



1 change as Hardik Pandya has been rested and Rishabh Pant replaces him.

Hong Kong confirmed playing XI

N Khan (c), Y Murtaza, B Hayat, K Shah, A Khan, S McKechnie (wk), Z Ali, H Arshad, E Khan, A Shukla, M Ghazanfa