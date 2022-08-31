The Indian cricket team will face Hong Kong in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Men In Blue head into the match after picking a thumping 5-wicket win over Pakistan. On the other hand, Hong Kong is coming into the match after winning the qualifying round and sealing a spot in the group stage.

The match will decide who among India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong from Group A will advance into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group will advance into the Super 4 stage, which begins on September 3. Having said that, here’s a look at the live telecast and live streaming details about the IND vs HK clash on Wednesday.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

The Group A match of Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

When will India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 match begin?

The India vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST/3:00 PM BST/10:00 AM EST on Wednesday.

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Interested fans can enjoy the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

How to watch the IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket.

How to watch the IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 match in the US?

Cricket fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV.

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal