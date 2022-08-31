Quick links:
Image: ACC/BCCI
The Indian cricket team will face Hong Kong in the Group A match of the Asia Cup 2022, at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday evening. The Men In Blue head into the match after picking a thumping 5-wicket win over Pakistan. On the other hand, Hong Kong is coming into the match after winning the qualifying round and sealing a spot in the group stage.
The match will decide who among India, Pakistan, and Hong Kong from Group A will advance into the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022. It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each group will advance into the Super 4 stage, which begins on September 3. Having said that, here’s a look at the live telecast and live streaming details about the IND vs HK clash on Wednesday.
The Group A match of Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong is slated to be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
The India vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST/3:00 PM BST/10:00 AM EST on Wednesday.
Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for the Asia Cup 2022 in India. Interested fans can enjoy the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup match on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada channels.
Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the India vs Hong Kong match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcasted on Sky Sports Cricket.
Cricket fans in the US can watch the match live on Willow TV.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan(c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal