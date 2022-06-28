India are scheduled to play the second T20I of the ongoing two-match series against Ireland at Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Dublin on Tuesday. The first match of the series was affected by rain and the match was eventually reduced to 12 overs a side. The second T20I is also likely to be impacted by the weather since the local meteorological agency has predicted rain for the time of the game.

India vs Ireland: Will rain affect 2nd T20I in Dublin?

According to the report, the temperature in Dublin will range around 14-13 degrees Celcius and there is a seven percent chance of rainfall in the evening. If rain impacts the start of the second T20I, there are chances that the match could be shortened once again like the first T20I. According to Accuweather, there is a chance of rain in Dublin. The weather is likely to be clear but the weather forecast predicts the presence of cloud cover over the The Village in Dublin, Ireland.

India won the first T20I after it was reduced to 12 overs a side due to heavy rainfall ahead of the start of the game. India defeated Ireland by 7 wickets as they chased down 108 runs in just 9.2 overs. Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, and Hardik Pandya played some fantastic knocks with the bat to chase down the total for India. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled superbly in the first innings, which earned him the player of the match award.

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was part of the playing XI for the first T20I, is likely to miss out on the second match due to a calf injury. Deepak Hooda was promoted up the order in the last match as Gaikwad couldn't come out to bat. Either Sanju Samson or Rahul Tripathi will open the batting in place of Gaikwad if the Pune batter is ruled out of the second game. No official word has come out from the team management as of yet.

India will be looking to register a victory in the second match as well in order to win yet another T20I series. India have not lost a single T20I series since losing to Sri Lanka in July last year. India's last T20I series ended in a draw after the fifth match against South Africa had to be abandoned due to rain. It will be interesting to see how Ireland respond after going down against the Men in Blue in their previous outing.

Ireland vs India: Full squads

India: Hardik Pandya (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Image: Twitter/@osheagerard