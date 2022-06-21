The Indian cricket team is all set to take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up game ahead of their fifth and final Test against England. Team India currently lead the Test series against England by 2-1 and will want to have a good showing against Leicestershire to help them increase their confidence ahead of the final match in the series.

The four-day match against Leicestershire will take place from June 23 to 26 at Grace Road, Leicester. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first in the LEI vs IND practice match. Ahead of what promises to be an interesting clash, here is a look at how to watch the practice match live in India, the UK and the US.

Where is Leicestershire vs India practice match taking place?

Leicestershire vs India practice match is taking place at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Grace Road in Leicester.

When is Leicestershire vs India practice match taking place?

Leicestershire vs India practice match will begin from June 23 till June 26.

At what time will LEI vs IND practice match start?

LEI vs IND practice match will start live at 3:30 PM IST.

How to watch practice warm-up match live in India?

While there will be no official telecast of the warm-up match in India, fans can watch it on the Foxes TV YouTube channel, beginning June 23. Meanwhile, fans can track the live scores and updates of the match on the official social media handles of the BCCI.

🌍 | 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐛𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰'𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐱𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞?



An 𝐮𝐧𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 match. @leicsccc 🆚 @BCCI. 🍿



📺 Watch the 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 on 𝐅𝐨𝐱𝐞𝐬 𝐓𝐕. ⤵️



🦊#IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 22, 2022

India vs Leicestershire live streaming details in UK & US

Fans in the United Kingdom and the United States wanting to watch India vs Leicestershire match live can do so on the Leicestershire Foxes’ YouTube channel. The clash will begin live at 11:00 AM BST in the UK and at 6:00 AM ET in the US.

Team India vs Leicestershire squads

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant are set to join the squad in England after leaving Bengaluru following the conclusion of the five-match T20I series against South Africa. Meanwhile, R Ashwin will not be available as he has not travelled with the squad due to testing positive for COVID. All the members of Team India's squad are mentioned below:

Look who's here!



Head Coach Rahul Dravid has joined the Test squad in Leicester. 💪💪 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O6UJVSgxQd — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2022

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

However, Indian superstars like Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna will be part of the Leicestershire squad, captained by opening batsman Sam Evans. The match will take place with 13 players per side to provide further flexibility and help manage bowling workloads.

Leicestershire CCC Squad: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker.