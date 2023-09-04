India Vs Nepal Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NEP Asia Cup Match In India, US & UK?

India is all set for their second match of this Asia Cup 2023 and will be up against Nepal on Monday as they look for a win to make it to the Super 4s and a loss for men in blue will take them out of the continental tournament. Rain played spoilsport in India's first match against Pakistan on September 2 as India, batting first, posted 266 runs in the first innings. On the other hand, Nepal lost to Pakistan by 238 runs in the tournament opener.

3 Things you need to know

Jasprit Bumrah won't play this match

Mohammed Shami is expected to be included in India's playing XI

Bumrah is expected to return during 'super-four' round

Here is everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal live streaming:

When will the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match take place?

The match between India and Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 4th September 2023.

Where will the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 game take place?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The match between India and Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 will take place from 3 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Nepal Asia Cup Cricket 2023?

The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between India vs Nepal.

How to watch Asia Cup 2023 online for free?

Viewers can witness the India vs Nepal match online for free on the Hotstar App mobile version.

How to watch IND vs NEP live streaming of Asia Cup 2023?

Live streaming of the India vs Nepal game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Where to watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between India and Nepal in the UK?

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between India vs Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.

Where can I watch the 2023 Asia Cup match between India and Nepal in the USA?

ESPN+ will broadcast the match between India and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.

Asia Cup Group Stage: IND vs NEP Predicted Playing XI

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal predicted XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi