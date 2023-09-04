India Vs Nepal Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NEP Asia Cup Match In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Team india arived in the ground for IND vs PAK match (Image: AP)
India is all set for their second match of this Asia Cup 2023 and will be up against Nepal on Monday as they look for a win to make it to the Super 4s and a loss for men in blue will take them out of the continental tournament. Rain played spoilsport in India's first match against Pakistan on September 2 as India, batting first, posted 266 runs in the first innings. On the other hand, Nepal lost to Pakistan by 238 runs in the tournament opener.
Here is everything you need to know about the Asia Cup 2023, India vs Nepal live streaming:
The match between India and Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 will take place on 4th September 2023.
The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.
The match between India and Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 will take place from 3 PM IST.
The Star Sports Network in India will broadcast the match between India vs Nepal.
Viewers can witness the India vs Nepal match online for free on the Hotstar App mobile version.
Live streaming of the India vs Nepal game will be available in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the match between India vs Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 in the UK at 10:30 AM BST.
ESPN+ will broadcast the match between India and Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 in the USA at 5:30 AM ET.
India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Nepal predicted XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan Chhetri, Lalit Rajbanshi