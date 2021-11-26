India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UK, UAE

Day 2 of India vs New Zealand will be played on Friday, November 26 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. This India vs New Zealand 1st Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM IST. Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 2 in India, UAE, and the UK.

How and Where to Watch Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

For cricket fans in India, Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming

India vs New Zealand live streaming of Day 2 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test on SKysports. The match will begin at 5:30 AM local time.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in the UAE live?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of India vs New Zealand match by tuning into Starzplay.

Recap from Day 1 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Shreyas Iyer made a dream debut for India scoring an unbeaten knock of 75 after the completion of DAY 1 of India vs New Zealand, 1st Test which began on Thursday. India ended Day 1 on 258 for four with Iyer putting his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes. Shubman Gill (52 off 93 balls) was looking good to reach the three-figure mark before Kyle Jamieson exposed the gap between his bat and pad.

Coming in at 106 for 3 at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's (26 off 88 balls) wicket, Shreyas Iyer, found his skipper Ajinkya Rahane's (33 off 65 balls) promising knock come to a halt as Kyle Jamieson (15.2-6-47-3) and Tim Southee (16.4-3-43-1) rocked the middle-order in inspiring post-lunch spells. With Jadeja at the crease, both batters put up a 113-run unbroken partnership at the end of Day 1. Jadeja scored his 17th Test fifty and did his trademark sword celebrations much to the delight of the crowd.