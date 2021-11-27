India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 3 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Live In India?

The Day 3 of India vs New Zealand will be played on Saturday, November 27 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. This India vs New Zealand 1st Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM IST. Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 3 in India.

How and Where to Watch Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

For cricket fans in India, Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand Test live streaming

India vs New Zealand Test live streaming of Day 3 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ Live Score

For IND vs NZ Live Score fans can check for BCCI Twitter handle which will provide live updates of the match.

Recap from Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

The Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test belonged to New Zealand who dominated with both bat and ball. Tim Southee bowled exceptionally well to take a five-wicket haul which restricted India to 345. After Southee's fantastic bowling performance it was New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham who helped the team reach 129 for no loss at the end of the second-day play on Friday. Young played an unbeaten knock of 75 off 180 balls, while Tom Latham was unbeaten on 50 runs off 165 balls.

The only highlight for India in an otherwise disappointing day was Shreyas Iyer's (105 off 171 balls) debut hundred. Iyer became the 16th Indian cricketer to score a hundred on Test debut but the home side's lower-middle order caved in meekly save Ashwin (38 off 56 balls), whose counter-attacking effort took them close to 350.

Resuming his overnight score of 75, Iyer followed the great Gundappa Vishwanath in reaching the milestone at this ground which included 13 fours and two sixes. After Iyer's dismissal, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who did the bulk of scoring in the morning session as India added only 87 runs, losing six wickets in the process.

Southee with the second new ball first got the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja (50) on his overnight score. He then troubled Jadeja and got the ball to move from length which was too much for the left-handed batsman to negotiate. Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel nicked at those deliveries that moved away at drivable lengths. Southee's final wicket was Shreyas Iyer who he dismissed for 105 after he was caught at covers.

(With PTI Inputs)