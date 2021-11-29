India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 Live Stream: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UK, UAE

Day 5 of India vs New Zealand will be played on Monday, November 29 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. This India vs New Zealand 1st Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM IST. Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test match Day 5 in India, UAE, and the UK.

How and Where to Watch Day 5 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

For cricket fans in India, Day 5 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming

India vs New Zealand live streaming of Day 5 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test on Skysports. The match will begin at 5:30 AM local time.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in the UAE live?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of India vs New Zealand match by tuning into Starzplay.

Recap from Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test

Day 4 of India vs New Zealand 1st Test belonged to Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who scored half-centuries to put the team in command going into the final day of the 1st Test. Shreyas Iyer who is playing his debut Test match scored a valuable knock of 65 runs after scoring a century in the first innings. Starting the day at 14/1, New Zealand pacers put India on the backfoot picking up 5 wickets. With half of the team back in Pavillion Iyer and Ashwin (32) steadied the ship for India before the lower-order also chipped in with some invaluable runs.

Iyer on 65 by Southee just on the stroke of tea but not before a vital stand of 64 runs with Saha. The final session of the match saw the visitors failing to break the partnership between Saha and Axar Patel. The declaration finally arrived with India's score at 234/7 and the lead at 283 runs. Before the end of the day's play, R Ashwin delivered the breakthrough with the wicket of Will Young. The opener was denied a review by the umpires as time had run out and replays showed that the delivery would have been missing the stumps.