India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: Head-to-head Record, Playing XI And More

The first Test match between India and New Zealand is all set to begin in Kanpur today. The match will take place at Green Park Stadium. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 am IST. After thrashing the visiting Kiwi side by 3-0 in the T20Is, Team India will look to achieve an early start in the Test series as well.

India vs New Zealand: H2H record

In terms of the head-to-head record, India are slightly ahead of New Zealand with 21 wins in 60 Test matches. The Kiwis have won just 13 out of those 60 Test matches played between both sides. Meanwhile, both India and New Zealand have drawn 26 times. As far as India's record on home soil is concerned, the Men in Blue have won 16 times out of 34 matches. New Zealand have a better recent record with three wins in the last five matches.

India vs New Zealand: Full Squad

India's Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand's Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.

India vs New Zealand: Predicted XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma/Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.

India vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Axar Patel (vc), Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Umesh Yadav

India vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Tom Blundell

Batters: Mayank Agarwal (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Kyle Jamieson, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Neil Wagner

Image: AP