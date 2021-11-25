India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UK, UAE?

India is set to take on New Zealand in Match 1 of the 2 match Test series, which will be played on Thursday, November 25 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. This India vs New Zealand 1st Test match is scheduled to start at 7.00 pm IST. Here's a look at India vs New Zealand live streaming details and when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in India, UAE, and UK.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?

All the matches of the India vs New Zealand T20I series in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming

For Indian fans, India vs New Zealand live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test on SKysports. The match will begin at 5:30 AM local time.

How and Where to Watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test in the UAE live?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of India vs New Zealand match by tuning into Starzplay.

India vs New Zeland 1st Test Preview

With Virat Kohli opting to not play the 1st Test Ajinkya Rahane will lead second-string India team New Zealand in first Test starting Thursday. After being part of the white ball set-up, Shreyas Iyer is set for Test debut. "Shreyas Iyer will be making his debut but I can't reveal anything about the combination," skipper Rahane confirmed ahead of the match.

With KL Rahul also ruled out due to injury and Rishabh Pant, not in the team, Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal have are the experienced tri on whom the team will be dependent in terms of scoring runs. If Agarwal does well, that will keep KL Rahul on his toes and a good show from Shubman Gill will keep the team management interested in slotting him in the middle-order when the two regular openers come back.

Ajinkya Rahane will be battling to save his career after an average of 19 in 11 Test matches in the current season. Two more failures in two home games could effectively mean the end of the road for Rahane. Similarly, for Ishant, the senior-most player in the current set-up with 100 plus games and 300 plus wickets, the situation is getting bleak by the day. He didn't look in good rhythm during the net session and if Siraj is dropped from the eleven, the lanky pacer will once again need to prove that team management's decision isn't a travesty. Umesh Yadav however remains the first-choice new ball bowler.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson will be back to lead the team but the seasoned players like Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls will have their task cut out against Ashwin and Jadeja. The third spinner is likely to be Axar Patel, who had a brilliant debut home series against England (27 wickets) when he last donned the whites even though Jayant looked in a good rhythm. For Black Caps, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner will be the two pacers with left-arm spin duo of Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner along with off-spinner William Somerville likely to complete the attack.

(With PTI Inputs)