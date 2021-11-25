India Vs New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Receives Test Cap From Sunil Gavaskar; Watch

Shreyas Iyer with good form in white-ball format for Team India was on Thursday handed his Test cap by batting legend Sunil Gavaskar in India vs New Zealand 1st Test. With Hanuma Vihari playing for India A in South Africa, the two-match Test Series against New Zealand gives Iyer an opportunity to try and cement his place in the longest format of the game. The middle-order batsman has not played red-ball cricket for quite some time.

Shreyas Iyer on Thursday became India’s Test Cricketer No. 303 after being handed his debut cap. In the video posted by the BCCI, speech given by Sunil Gavaskar cannot be heard, but Shreyas Iyer looked to be very motivated listening to him. The very next moment he was handed the India cap which he took it in his hand, looked at it for a while and then kissed.

🎥 A moment to cherish for @ShreyasIyer15 as he receives his #TeamIndia Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar - one of the best to have ever graced the game. 👏 👏#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/kPwVKNOkfu — BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2021



Coming to Shreyas Iyer's performance in red-ball format, the Mumbai cricketer has done brilliantly in first-class cricket. He averages 52.18 in first-class cricket and has a very fast strike rate (81.54). He has 12 centuries and 23 half-centuries to his name with 202 not out being his highest score. Shreyas Iyer only received his call up into the Test team after a few senior players were rested for the first test. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Rishabh Pant were not included for India vs New Zeland 1st Test, while KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Ricky Ponting congratulates Shreyas Iyer for maiden Test cap

After Shreyas Iyer received his maiden Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar, former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and congratulated the DC skipper. He wrote, "Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you".

Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you @ShreyasIyer15. https://t.co/Tnb3xZNXhX — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) November 25, 2021

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Ajinkya Rahane wins toss

Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the opening Test match at Green Park, Kanpur. Interestingly, it’s the fourth time in a row when an Indian skipper has outclassed New Zealand skipper with the toss in this series. Kane Williamson returns to lead New Zealand after a brief break in the T20I series. For Rahul Dravid, this will be his assignment as India’s head coach in the Test format and he will look to guide the second-string Indian team led by Ajinkya Rahane to victory in the absence of some senior players.