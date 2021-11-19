India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head Record, Playing XI & More

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the second T20I match in Ranchi on Friday. The match is slated to be held at JSCA International Stadium at around 7:00 pm IST. The Men in Blue are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series after winning the first game in Jaipur on November 17. India won the first T20I by 5 wickets courtesy of some brilliant batting performances by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

India vs New Zealand: H2H record

India and New Zealand have played a total of 19 T20I matches against each other. The Blackcaps enjoy an upper hand over their Indian counterparts in the shortest format of the game. New Zealand have won 9 of those matches, while India have won just seven. Two games were tied and one ended in no result.

India vs New Zealand: Full Squads

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand's Squad: Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Captain), Kane Williamson.

India vs New Zealand: Predicted Playing XIs

India's Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj/Harshal Patel.

New Zealand's Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (Captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (c), Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (vc), Lockie Ferguson

India vs New Zealand: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Mark Chapman, KL Rahul, Daryl Mitchell, Rohit Sharma (c)

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin (vc), Deepak Chahar, Todd Astle

Image: BCCI