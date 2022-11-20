India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Rain Threat Looms On Mount Maunganui After 1st T20I Washout

Hardik Pandya and Kane Williamson head into India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I at the Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, after the series opener was washed out due to heavy showers. India is currently in New Zealand for a white ball tour, which features a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series. However, cricket fans would be disappointed to know that rain has been predicted for the 2nd T20I too.

Rain threat is looming large over the 2nd T2OI due to the heavy cloud cover and the weather forecast. It has been predicted that the weather is expected to be stormy, while heavy showers are expected in the afternoon and evening. As per Accu Weather, rainfall at Bay Oval is predicted during the evening too.

What does the weather forecast say ahead of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I?

While the temperature is predicted to remain between 17-20 degree celsius, there is a 36% chance of rain at the start of the game. However, weather forecasts suggest that the prediction rises to a 64% chance of rain during the mid-innings break. As per the latest update, an odd shower with a probability of it getting heavy at times has been predicted by New Zealand’s MetService.

While India vs New Zealand is slated to begin at 12:00 PM IST, it will begin at 7:30 PM local time in Mount Maunganui. If the 2nd T20I suffers a similar fate as the series opener, it won’t be welcome news for Hardik Pandya and co. Another washout could affect the morale of the squad as several youngsters have been given a chance in the Indian squad.

Chances of rain at Mount Maunganui:

07:00 PM local time – Rain Probability – 36%

08:00 PM local time – Rain Probability – 49%

09:00 PM local time – Rain Probability – 64%

10:00 PM local time – Rain Probability – 64%

11:00 PM local time – Rain Probability – 40%

00:00 AM local time – Rain Probability – 34%

India vs New Zealand T20I series: Full Squads

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.