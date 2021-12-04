India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: Where To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UK & UAE?

The Day 1 of India vs New Zealand match belonged to the home side, thanks to a Mayank Agarwal century. Ajaz Patel was the only New Zealand bowler to inflict damage on the Indian batting line-up, picking up 4 wickets. Day 2 could be yet another great contest to watch between bat and ball, so here's a look at India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming details and how to watch India vs New Zealand online.

IND vs NZ: How and where to watch Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in India?

For cricket fans in India, Day 2 of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test will be aired on Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs New Zealand online

India vs New Zealand live streaming of Day 2 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in the UK live?

In the UK, fans can watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test on Sky Sports. The match will begin at 5 a.m (UK time).

How and where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test in the UAE live?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of the India vs New Zealand match by tuning into Starzplay. For audiences in the UAE, the match will resume at 8 a.m. local time.

Recap of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1

India, after winning the toss, decided to bat first on Day 1 and openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill ensured that they set the foundation for other batters to bat on, with an 80-run partnership. Ajaz Patel inflicted a mini-collapse, starting with the wicket of Gill. He then had the two big wickets of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara survived an appeal from New Zealand before he jumped down the track to york himself. Patel, very wisely, fired one with an angle straight into his toes and what happened with Pujara often happens with out-of-form batters. For skipper Kohli, it was a delivery that straightened after pitching as the Indian skipper tried to play a forward defensive stroke. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out and Kohli immediately asked for a review.

The replay was inconclusive on whether it hit the bat first or the pad. As per rule, third umpire Virender Sharma went with his on-field colleague, leaving Kohli absolutely livid. He had a word with leg umpire Nitin Menon and was seen expressing his displeasure.

The TV cameras then caught him standing in the dressing room balcony, visibly upset with the decision, which was touch and go. Mayank Agarwal made the best statement possible with a superb hundred, finishing Day 1 on 120 runs from 246 balls.

(With PTI inputs)