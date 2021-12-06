India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Creates Unique Record Across Three Formats

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is a serial record-breaker and trendsetter when it comes to modern-day cricket. A very few players match up to his ability at the crease and when we hear of him breaking or setting new records it comes as little surprise. However, after India's recent win over New Zealand, he has a new unique record to his name becoming the first and only player ever to be a part of 50 international wins in each format of men's cricket.

After the win over New Zealand, Kohli now has 50 wins out of 97 matches played in Test cricket, 153 wins from 254 matches played in ODIs and 59 wins from 95 matches played in T20Is. This just goes to show the winning mentality he has for the country. Up next for him though is a tricky tour of South Africa and he will be hoping to add to the number of wins he already has.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Recap

As Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match came to an end, India managed to stop New Zealand at 62, and the former had the option to ask for a follow on, however, opted to bat their second innings. The Men In Blue had to shuffle things a little as replacing Shubman Gill who picked up an injury, they sent Cheteshwar Pujara to open with Mayank Agarwal and the duo have done exceeding well as they had taken India to 69 for no loss at the end of day two. Mayank concluded the day with 38 runs off 75 balls and Pujara with 29 runs off 51 balls.

Going into Day 3, the openers performed well as they propelled India to 107 before Mayank departed having scored 62 runs off 108 balls. Soon after that, Pujara also walked back to the pavilion missing out on his half-century by just three runs. Shubman Gill played well, scoring 47 runs off 75 balls and Virat Kohli started well but got out for 36 runs off 84 balls. Axar Patel came in and went berserk as he scored 41 runs off 26 balls to give India a 540 runs lead as they declared and decided to hunt New Zealand's batting lineup. Once again it was Ajaz Patel taking the wickets, with the Mumbai-born spinner taking four wickets at an economy of 4.08.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck early on as opener Tom Latham was sent packing in the fourth over having scored just six runs in 15 balls and with New Zealand at 13 for one, the umpire had to stop play as the spider cam disrupted the proceedings. When they returned, Ashwin was not done as he took the wickets of Will Young and Ross Taylor to further pile on the pressure on New Zealand.

On Day 4, the Indian bowling lineup came with a mission to finish it off as soon as possible and they did that. Ashwin grabbed another wicket before Jayant Yadav managed to take four and send the New Zealand batsmen packing. It was an assured, all-around performance from Team India having seen some good batting and some sensational bowling.

Image: BCCI