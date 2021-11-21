India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Head-to-head Record, Playing XI And More

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to face New Zealand on Sunday in the final match of the three-match T20I series, being played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. India have already clinched the series victory by defeating the Kiwis in the first two matches at Jaipur and Ranchi respectively. Heading into Sunday’s clash Tim Southee will be hoping to lead the Kiwi squad to a victory while India look for a T20I series sweep, before facing the New Zealand Test squad in the three-Test match series.

India and New Zealand’s head to head record in T20Is

India have faced New Zealand a total of 20 times in the T20 format of the game in international cricket. In terms of wins, the Kiwis have an upper hand over India, as the team has defeated India in a total of nine matches so far. On the other hand, the Men In Blue have eight wins to their name, while two matches ended in a tie and one match was abandoned.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

India Predicted XI- KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel

New Zealand Predicted XI- Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

India vs New Zealand Fantasy Team-

Keeper – Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Martin Guptill, Lokesh Rahul (VC), Rohit Sharma (C), Mark Chapman, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders – Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Tim Southee

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Top picks and Fantasy Tips

India openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are two top picks from the Indian squad for the third T20I at Eden Gardens, as Rahul has scored a total of 80 runs in the series so far, while Rohit is the top-scorer of the series with 103 runs to his name. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman will be the top picks for the Kiwis as Guptill follows Rohit with 101 runs in total, with Chapman ahead of Rahul with 84 runs to his name. Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell will be the top pick in the allrounder's department, while R Ashwin, Harshal Patel will be top picks from the Indian bowling department, as they are considered to continue their brilliant form. At the same time, Kiwi pace duo Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be the key bowlers for New Zealand in the match.

Image: @indiancricketteam/@blackcapsnz/BCCI