India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ In India, UAE, UK?

India face New Zealand in the third T20I match of the ongoing series against New Zealand, at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday. India head into the final match of the three-match series with a 2-0 lead in their hands, having already clinched the series in Ranchi, on November 19. During the second T20I at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, the Rohit Sharma’s Men In Blue defeated the Kiwi squad led by Tim Southee by seven wickets after chasing the target of 154 runs set by New Zealand in the first innings.

Meanwhile, during the first T20I at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on November 17, India defeated New Zealand by five wickets, after chasing 165 runs in the final over of their batting innings. Heading into the final match of the series, Rohit would be hopeful for a series sweep on his first assignment as the T20I skipper of India. At the same time, Southee would look to earn the victory in the third T20I in order to prove his mettle as a skipper of the Kiwi squad, in the absence of Kane Williamson.

How to watch the IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I match in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy India vs New Zealand T20I match by tuning in to the live telecast by Star Sports. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada channels. At the same time, the match will be available on live stream on the Disney+Hotstar mobile application and website. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

How to watch the IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I match in the UAE and UK?

Cricket fans in the United Arab Emirate(UAE) can enjoy the live telecast of India vs New Zealand match by tuning into Starzplay. At the same time, cricket fans in the United Kingdom(UK) can enjoy the natch on Sky Sports. The match is scheduled to start on Sunday at 5:30 PM in UAE and at 1:30 PM in the UK.

Image: Instagram- @indiancricketteam/AP