India Vs New Zealand: Ageas Bowl Curator Provides MASSIVE Pitch Update, Advantage India?

The high-octane World Test Championship Final will see India lock horns with New Zealand where the two sides will compete to establish their authority in the purest format of the game. With the all-important India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 fast approaching, both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. While India are involved in an intra-squad practice game, New Zealand are coming on the back of a sensational 1-0 win over hosts England.

WTC Final: Hampshire pitch curator eyeing to make surface with pace, bounce and carry galore

The two teams have been in sensational form in recent years which is why a fascinating Ind vs NZ WTC Final 2021 is on the cards. The pitch will play a major role in deciding the outcome of the World Test Championship Final. Recently, head groundsman at Hampshire, Simon Lee provided a massive update about the pitch for the India vs New Zealand game that will be the centrepiece for the marquee event.

While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Lee said that preparing the pitch for Ind vs NZ WTC Final 2021 is a huge opportunity. He added that he feels lucky to have the chance to produce a pitch for potentially the biggest game of Test cricket ever staged. Lee further said that pitch preparation for the WTC Final 2021 is a little simpler as it's a neutral venue for both sides. He revealed that they are guided by the ICC but all they want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams.

Providing further update about the WTC Final pitch, Lee stated that he wants to make a surface that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch. However, he admitted that making such a pitch can be a hard thing to do in England as the weather doesn't help them most of the time. Lee reckoned that the forecast in the build-up is good with a lot of sun so they are hopeful that they'll get some pace and a hard pitch without over-rolling it and killing it.

We have had our first group training session and the intensity was high 🔥#TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 preparations are on in full swing for the #WTC21 Final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/MkHwh5wAYp — BCCI (@BCCI) June 10, 2021

He went on to say that if the conditions remain mostly dry and the match extends to the final two days, spin has the potential to become a key factor too, making R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja favourites to play for India in the game. Revealing how they are planning to tackle dry pitches, Lee said that they have some sand mixed into their cricket loam which will help it hold together and will also help it to spin. According to him, they will be more than satisfied, if they can produce a pitch that allows the players to show their skills at the top level and have an entertaining game for the fans.

The IND vs NZ WTC Final will be played from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. A Reserve Day (June 23) has been set to ensure five full days of play. The Reserve Day will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. Notably, there will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

The winner of the high-voltage India vs New Zealand game will be crowned maiden World Test Championship winners. Notably, under Virat Kohli's captaincy, Team India haven't managed to win a single ICC event. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to put an end to their ICC trophy drought by beating the Kane Williamson-led side.

