India Vs New Zealand: Ajinkya Rahane Reveals 'big Blow' To Team India Ahead Of First Test

KL Rahul's departure from the Indian squad has been characterised as a "big blow" by Ajinkya Rahane, who is all set to captain India in the first Test match against New Zealand starting November 25. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rahane stated that Rahul was in terrific form and played some good cricket against England earlier this year. The Mumbai cricketer went on to say that while Rahul will be missed, there are players who can step in and contribute in his place and that he is "not too worried" about the opening slot.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Test series against New Zealand due to an injury. Rahul has reportedly sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and will undergo rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in preparation for the scheduled series against South Africa. The Indian cricket board named Suryakumar Yadav as a replacement for an injured Rahul.

Rahane to lead under Kohli's absence for India vs New Zealand 1st Test

From November 25 to November 29, the first Test match between India and New Zealand will be held at Kanpur. In the absence of Virat Kohli, who has been rested and will rejoin the squad in Mumbai for the second game, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named skipper for the first game. Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut for India in the first Test match, where he is expected to play in place of Kohli. Several key players are also missing from the squad including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Image: PTI