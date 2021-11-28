India Vs New Zealand: Ashwin Highlights A Bowling Lesson He Wants To Learn From Axar Patel

Axar Patel bowled one of his best spells on Saturday while playing for India on Day 3 of the first Test match against New Zealand. The left-arm spinner picked his fifth five-wicket-haul in Test cricket in what was his seventh innings at the international level. Axar dismissed New Zealand batters Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, and Tim Southee to register a five-wicket haul at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, where he finished the day with a bowling figure of 5/62 in 34 overs at an economy of 1.82.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three wickets himself, was charged with interviewing the hero of the day after play ended on Saturday. While speaking with Axar, Ashwin inquired about his low-keeping delivery and jokingly demanded that he teach him how to bowl it. Axar said the delivery was not pre-planned because he had already opted to bowl an arm ball, which unfortunately for Blundell kept a little low, which the Kiwi couldn't defend and was clean bowled.

"It's was a low-arm delivery, it keeps so low that nobody can play it," Ashwin said after Axar explained why he bowled the low-keeping delivery to Blundell. Axar said the Kiwi batters were attempting to defend everything he was bowling to them, so he chose to bowl a low arm ball as his final stint because it is a delivery that can do anything. In the video below, starting at the 2-minute mark, Axar answers Ashwin's question.

India vs New Zealand

As far as the match is concerned, India are currently batting in its second innings and are trying to put up a target for New Zealand. Earlier, Indian bowlers managed to bowl the Kiwis out for 296 runs after posting a first innings score of 345 runs. Apart from Axar and Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav picked a wicket each. With his three-wicket-haul Ashwin has now become the 14th highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer scored a magnificent century for India while batting in the first innings. Iyer, who made his debut in the ongoing Test match in Kanpur, became the 16th Indian batter to score a Test century on debut. Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill also contributed to India's first innings by scoring a half-century each.

In their second innings, India was struggling at 82/5 at the end of 29 overs on Day 4, leading by 131 runs.

(Image: BCCI)