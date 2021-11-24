India Vs New Zealand: Coach Rahul Dravid Seen Bowling In Nets Ahead Of First Test; WATCH

The first Test between India vs New Zealand is all set to get underway from November 25 at the Greenpark Stadium in Kanpur. India will be taking on the World Test Champions in a two-match Test series. In the absence of seniors like Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul & more, Team India's youngsters have a huge task and 'Test' at hand to conquer the Kiwi challenge. The India vs New Zealand Test series will also be the first longer-format series for Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the 'Men in Blue'.

Now, ahead of India vs New Zealand first Test, BCCI on Wednesday shared the video of Head Coach Rahul Dravid bowling in the nets. In the video shared by the BCCI, Dravid can be seen bowling some off-spinner to the batter batting in the nets. Although who is batting in the nets is not clearly visible, but by the video, it can be said that Dravid is making sure that Team India be ready to face the World Test Champions in the absence of some senior players.

IND vs NZ First Test: Shreyas Iyer to debut

Team India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Wednesday confirmed that Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut against New Zealand. Rahane, while addressing a press conference ahead of the first Test match in Kanpur, said Iyer will get his maiden Test cap on Thursday, November 25, when they take the field against the Kiwis for the first game of the two-match series. Iyer will come in place for Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the first Test match.

KL Rahul on Tuesday was ruled out of India vs New Zealand Test series due to injury. While speaking at the pre-match press conference on the same, Rahane stated that Rahul was in terrific form and played some good cricket against England earlier this year. The Mumbai cricketer went on to say that while Rahul will be missed, there are players who can step in and contribute in his place and that he is "not too worried" about the opening slot.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

