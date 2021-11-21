India Vs New Zealand: Deepak Chahar's Massive Six Earns Rohit Sharma's Salute; Watch

Team India on Sunday defeated New Zealand by 73 runs sealed series victory by 3-0. Courtesy of Rohit Sharma's brilliant 56 knock off 31 balls and Deepak Chahar's cameo at the end, Team India posted a competitive target of 185 runs to the Black Caps. Although there were many moments that were worth noting, Rohit Sharma's reaction to Deepak Chahar's 95 meters six has impressed fans on social media.

On the fourth ball of the 20th over, Deepak Chahar smashed Adam Milne for a 95 meter six at long-on. Impressed from the distance of the six and Deepak Chahar's cameo, Rohit Sharma clapped for the cricketer and even saluted him from the dugout. Chahar came in after the fall of Harshal Patel was dismissed via hit-wicket. In the final over, Chahar took on pacer Adam Milne and smashed 19 runs to give the Men in Blue the momentum heading into the break.

Fans react to Rohit Sharma's reaction to Deepak Chahar's six

India clean-sweep New Zealand in T20 series

India beat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the three-match series 3-0 here on Sunday. After opting to bat, Rohit Sharma struck 56 off 31 balls while Ishan Kishan made 29 off 21 balls as India posted 184 for seven. Martin Guptill's 51 off 36 balls went in vain as New Zealand could only manage 111 all out in 17.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets. Axar Patel was adjudged as Man of the Match for his brilliant bowling against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma was adjudged as Man of the series for 159 runs in three matches on an average of 53.

Now, Team India will take on the World Test champions in a two-match Test series. The two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

(Image: Indiancricketteam/Instagram/Twitter)