India Vs New Zealand 'footvolley' Match Held As 1st T20I Is Called Off Due To Rain; WATCH

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand has been called off due to heavy rainfall in Wellington. In order to pass the time as they waited for the cricket match to begin, players from both teams were spotted playing footvolley. The BCCI took to its official Twitter handle to share a video where India and New Zealand players were seen competing in a game of footvolley. The video shows Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda playing from the Indian side.

India vs New Zealand 'footvolley' match

#TeamIndia and New Zealand team enjoy a game of footvolley as we wait for the rain to let up.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8yjyJ3fTGJ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2022

Constant rain in Wellington didn't allow even the toss to take place. Earlier, it was reported that the match will be abandoned if the rain doesn't stop pounding by 2:17 p.m. IST or 9:46 p.m. local time. However, it was decided that the first T20I between India and New Zealand will not be played due to rain interruption.

Team India has travelled to New Zealand to take part in three T20Is and as many ODI matches. The second T20I of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 20. The match will be held at Bay Oval Stadium in Mount Maunganui. Hardik Pandya has been named the captain of the Indian T20I side in absence of senior players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan will lead Team India in the three-match ODI series.

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

India’s squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

Image: Twitter/BCCI