Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand: Hanuma Vihari Not In Test Squad; Disappointed Fans Take To Twitter

The BCCI on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. Fans are not happy with Hanuma Vihari's non-selection.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
India vs New Zealand, India National Cricket team, New Zealand Cricket Team, Hanuma Vihari, India squad for New Zealand Test, Hanuma Vihari memes

Image: PTI


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. The two-match Test series is slated to be played between November 25 and December 7. Ajinkya Rahane has been named the captain for the first Test before Virat Kohli returns to assume charge in the second Test match in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the notable names rested for the series. 

Meanwhile, what has caught netizens' attention is the non-selection of Hanuma Vihari. The 28-year-old Hyderabad cricketer, who was a regular part of India's Test set-up since 2018, has been left out of the series against New Zealand without any solid explanation from the BCCI. A couple of experts have suggested on social media that Vihari's exclusion may have been related to a probable injury that he suffered during one of the matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. 

Hanuma Vihari was part of the squad that played the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand. However, Vihari was not included in the playing XI for the final clash. Vihari was a crucial part of Team India's Test series win over Australia earlier this year as he played a vital inning at SCG to help his side draw the game. Vihari forged an important match-saving 62-run partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo bated for 43 overs to salvage a draw for India, which subsequently helped them to win their second Test series down under.  

READ | BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly makes big statement on Rahul Dravid becoming Team India coach

As far as the series against Blackcaps is concerned, the first Test match is slated to be held in Kanpur starting November 25. The second game is scheduled to be played in Mumbai between December 3 and December 7. Kohli will be available to captain the side for the second Test in Mumbai. The last time India and New Zealand clashed in a Test match was back in June during the ICC World Test Championship final, which the Kiwis won by 8 wickets. 

READ | BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal says Rahul Dravid 'will do great job' as Team India coach

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. 

READ | As BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as India's coach, here's his U-19, India-A and NCA record

(Image: PTI)

READ | BCCI may soon go ahead with women's IPL after two new franchises in men's edition: Report
Tags: India vs New Zealand, India National Cricket team, New Zealand Cricket Team
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com