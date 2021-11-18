India Vs New Zealand: List Of Records Broken During First T20I In Jaipur

The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand by five wickets to win the first of three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Kiwis with two balls remaining to take an early lead in the bilateral series that also includes two Test matches. The match was an important milestone for Rohit Sharma as it was his first game as India's regular captain in the T20Is. The match was also significant in the sense that it was former cricketer Rahul Dravid's first game as Head Coach of Team India.

Here's a look at some of the records that were broken during last night's encounter between India and New Zealand.

Tim Southee has become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals. The Kiwi pacer surpassed Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga to become the second-highest T20I wicket-taker in the world. He now has 108 wickets in 91 matches. Southee reached the milestone after he dismissed Shreyas Iyer in the 19th over.

Trent Boult has become the fourth New Zealand bowler with 60-plus wickets in T20 internationals. Boult picked two wickets in the game to race past 60 wickets in T20Is. Boult has 61 wickets in 42 games which he picked at an impressive bowling average of 20.25.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul registered their 12th fifty-plus partnership in T20 internationals. This is now the most fifty-plus stand by an Indian opening pair. The duo surpassed the previous mark of 11 fifty-plus stands set by Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul has now become the third-highest run-scorer for Team India. The right-handed batter has surpassed Shikhar Dhawan. Rahul has 1,766 runs in 55 matches.

India vs New Zealand

Batting first, New Zealand scored 164/6 in 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell was dismissed early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who cleaned him for a golden duck. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman then forged a 109-run partnership before the latter was removed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 63 off 50 balls. This was Chapman's first international half-century for New Zealand. The Indian bowlers never allowed new batters to settle down and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Deepak Chahar successfully removed Guptill in the 18th over for 70 off 42 balls.

In reply, India chased down the target with a small stutter. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up an explosive batting show in the powerplay before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 15 runs. Rohit went on to score 48 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult. Suryakumar Yadav scored a magnificent 62 off 40 balls before Boult struck again in the 17th over. India then lost two wickets in quick succession to face the small stutter but eventually, Rishabh Pant, who hit 17 off 17 balls, finished the game for his side.

Image: BCCI/Twitter