India Vs New Zealand: List Of Records Broken During First T20I In Jaipur

The Indian cricket team beat New Zealand by five wickets to win the first of three-match T20I series on Wednesday. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Kiwis with two balls remaining to take an early lead in the bilateral series that also includes two Test matches. The match was an important milestone for Rohit Sharma as it was his first game as India's regular captain in the T20Is. The match was also significant in the sense that it was former cricketer Rahul Dravid's first game as Head Coach of Team India.
Here's a look at some of the records that were broken during last night's encounter between India and New Zealand.
Batting first, New Zealand scored 164/6 in 20 overs. Daryl Mitchell was dismissed early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who cleaned him for a golden duck. Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman then forged a 109-run partnership before the latter was removed by Ravichandran Ashwin for 63 off 50 balls. This was Chapman's first international half-century for New Zealand. The Indian bowlers never allowed new batters to settle down and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Deepak Chahar successfully removed Guptill in the 18th over for 70 off 42 balls.
In reply, India chased down the target with a small stutter. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up an explosive batting show in the powerplay before the latter was dismissed by Mitchell Santner for 15 runs. Rohit went on to score 48 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Trent Boult. Suryakumar Yadav scored a magnificent 62 off 40 balls before Boult struck again in the 17th over. India then lost two wickets in quick succession to face the small stutter but eventually, Rishabh Pant, who hit 17 off 17 balls, finished the game for his side.