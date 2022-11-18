India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ 1st T20I In India, UK & US

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns against each other in a three-match T20I series starting November 18. The first match of the series is slated to take place on Friday. Both sides will be eager to register a win in the contest after being eliminated from the group stage of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya will captain the Indian side in the series in absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant is the vice-captain of the team for the three-match contest. Here's a look at how to watch the first India vs New Zealand T20I match in India, United Kingdom and the United States on TV and online.

When will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I begin?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. IST on Friday, November 18.

Where will India vs New Zealand 1st T20I take place?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 1st T20I will be available on DD sports in India.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand live streaming?

The live streaming of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand live streaming in the UK?

The live streaming of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be available on the Sky Sports app and website in the United Kingdom. In the UK, the match will begin at 6:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand live streaming in the US?

The live streaming of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will be available on the ESPN+ app and website in the United States. In the US, the match will begin at 1:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.

Image: Twitter/Blackcaps

