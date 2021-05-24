India Vs New Zealand: NZ Coach Names Indian Player Who Will Be Their 'Biggest Headache'

The New Zealand cricket team will be led by Kane Williamson while facing India in the inaugural World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18. The New Zealand team has reached England where they will be facing 2 Test matches against England before the WTC Final 2021. In a recent conversation, New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen has revealed the name of the Indian player who will be the biggest challenge for them during the WTC Final 2021.

New Zealand coach names the Indian player to look out for during the WTC Final

To everyone’s notice, it is not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin that the New Zealand bowling coach has named as a challenge for the New Zealand team. He has rather named the wicketkeeper-batsman, Rishabh Pant claiming that he is a dangerous player who can change the game for Team India. Rishabh Pant’s rise to attention can be attributed to his brilliant knock at The Gabba during the fourth Test match against Australia which helped to end Australia's 31-Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane.

While speaking to The Telegraph from Southampton, Shane Jurgensen said that Rishabh Pant is an extremely dangerous player who can change the game on its head. He further said that everyone saw how well he performed against Australia and England. According to Jurgensen, Pant is extremely positive-minded, but with that kind of mindset comes potentially the opportunity to take his wicket.

New Zealand's approach against Rishabh Pant

Shane Jurgensen spoke about the approach that Kane Williamson and the New Zealand bowlers would follow against Pant. He said that the New Zealand bowlers need to execute well, stay calm and make it as difficult as possible for Pant to score runs. He also said that Rishabh Pant is a free-flowing batsman and a tough one to stop, which the New Zealand team should keep in mind.

India vs New Zealand match schedule

The India squad for WTC Final has currently assembled in Mumbai where they are spending their 2-week quarantine period before departing for the UK. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. New Zealand is also set to face the England team in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final, starting from June 2.

After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: PTI