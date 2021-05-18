India Vs New Zealand: NZ Opener Devon Conway Comes Up With Special Ploy To Tackle R Ashwin

The India vs New Zealand World Test Championship 2021 final is a much-awaited contest that cricketing fans are eagerly looking forward to. With exactly a month remaining for the high-voltage contest to get underway, New Zealand batsmen have started their preparations for the marquee event. South African-born Devon Conway, who made his debut for New Zealand in limited-overs cricket last year, has been named in the 20-man New Zealand squad for the two-match Test series against England.

India vs New Zealand: Devon Conway comes up with unique method to counter R Ashwin

The New Zealand squad for WTC Final will be trimmed down to 15 and it would be interesting to see if Conway makes the cut. However, the southpaw is pretty confident about his chances of making it to the New Zealand squad for WTC Final as he has already started gearing up for the ultimate showdown. The southpaw recently revealed an interesting method that he has resorted to in order to tackle India's leading spinner R Ashwin.

Conway is sprinkling kitty litter on practice pitches to imitate spin bowling on the rough, hoping that it will help him tackle the likes of R Ashwin during the WTC final. While speaking to SparkSport, Conway said that basically, the idea behind using kitty litter is to get the ball to sort of spit out of the rough. For the unversed, kitty litter is granulated clay that absorbs waste products of pets of cats or dogs.

Conway further said that it's a bit harder to play like that but it is good practice nevertheless. He added that it's about finding a game plan to combat that and just practice how you're going to play in the game. The dynamic left-hander stated that when the ball roughens up and spits and turns a lot, it's all about being positive. Speaking about how he just doesn't want to rely on defending against Indian spinners, Conway opined that if you are going to look to just defend throughout, at some point there might be a ball that's going to have your number.

India squad for World Test Championship 2021 Final

Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wk; subject to fitness clearance).

