India Vs New Zealand: Rahane, Ishant And Jadeja Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Due To Injury

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test which will be played in Mumbai will witness Team India making changes to the lineup due to injury concerns.

Suraj Alva
Team India injury update

Team India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns in the 2nd Test of the ongoing series, and BCCI have issued an injury update ahead of the game which is set to be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, November 3. 

According to BCCI release Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur.

After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.

Virat Kohli returns for Men in Blue

Team India will have the services of regular skipper Virat Kohli after he was rested for the Kanpur Test. Team India had a chance to go 1-0 in the series until New Zealand's Rachin Ravindran and Ajaz Patel batted well on the final day of the first Test to deny the home team a win. The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test promises to be a mouthwatering clash in Mumbai with series at stake, however, Virat Kohli will be without the services of some of the key players for the deciding match.

