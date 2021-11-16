Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand: Rahul Dravid Says 'it Has Become Fashionable To Call NZ Underdogs'

Rahul Dravid said that New Zealand are a very talented side and in it lies the opportunity for the team to beat such a side.

Azhar Mohamed
Azhar Mohamed
Rahul Dravid

Image: Twitter/BCCI


Former India captain Rahul Dravid took over as head coach of Team India from Ravi Shastri after the end of the T20 World Cup. Speaking ahead of his first assignment Rahul Dravid spoke about his interaction with the players so far, opponents New Zealand and the mental health of players. 

Rahul Dravid said that the players have just come in and that he has just had a few chats and is beginning to get the sense of things and has been quietly observing things for now "Just had a few interactions with the players so far, didn't want to disturb them during the WC. Had some chats with Rohit and Virat. Just sort of beginning that... getting a sense, sitting back and observing"

He went on to add that it has "become fashionable" to term the Kiwis as underdogs, but New Zealand are a very talented side and in it lies the opportunity for the team to beat such a side. "NZ are a very very good side, make no mistake about it. You don't need me to say that. It's almost become fashionable to call them underdogs, but that narrative has changed. They have beaten us in big games, but therein lies an opportunity for us."

While this will be the first time Rahul Dravid will be taking full charge of the national team, the new Indian cricket team coach took up a temporary assignment during Team India's tour to Sri Lanka. Additionally, he has served as director of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after being the coach of India A and India Under-19 and was hugely successful in these roles.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

