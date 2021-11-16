India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Comments On Kane Williamson Missing Out On T20 Series

In just over a day, India vs New Zealand T20I series will commence and some significant changes will be seen in the team line-ups from the T20 World Cup squads. Rohit Sharma will lead Team India after Virat Kohli had announced a few months ago that he would be stepping down as the captain.

As for New Zealand, Tim Southee will lead the team as Kane Williamson is rested. The first match is scheduled to commence live at 7:00 PM IST on November 17. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting series, here is a look at what Rohit said about the Kiwis' decision to rest skipper Williamson.

Rohit Sharma gives his opinion on Kane Williamson's absence

While speaking at a press conference, Rohit Sharma said, "We have to focus on every NZ player. They had different players who performed during the WC. Kane Williamson will be missed by them but they have other match-winning players." New Zealand are certainly not short on talent as stars like Daryl Mitchell stepped up excellently at the T20 World Cup.

Tim Southee discussed how bubble life takes a toll on players

Ahead of the match, Tim Southee said, "So it's something we can't control something we just have to, I guess adapt to and get used to but it does take its toll. I know a few players that have been a number of bubbles for long periods of time it does take its toll we down after a while so hopefully, we don't have to have to deal with bubbles for too much longer." Similarly, India have decided to rest former skipper Virat Kohli after an exhausting schedule.

India vs New Zealand squads

Indian Cricket Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand Cricket Team: Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi