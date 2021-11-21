India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma May Ponder On 3 Changes In Playing XI For 3rd T20I

Team India is ready to face New Zealand in the third T20I between both sides at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. With the series win already in his pocket, skipper Rohit Sharma might look to make changes in the playing XI during the third T20I, in order to give the youngsters a chance to showcase their talent against a strong side like New Zealand. The two matches so far in the three-match series, have seen two Indians making their debut as Venkatesh Iyer got his first Team India cap on November 17, before Harshal Patel made his debut on November 19. Both players didn’t disappoint the skipper as India won the series with one match to go, Rohit meanwhile, may consider making a few more changes in the Indian squad for the third T20I.

Ruturaj Gaikwad might play in the Indian top-order

In the previous matches of the series, the Indian opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma has done wonders for the team as they hit a 50+ run partnership in the first match followed by a century stand in the second. However, Rohit might ponder giving youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad a chance in the top-order to try him out in high-pressure matches like India vs New Zealand. Gaikwad made his way into the Indian T20I squad after shining for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League 2021.

Ishan Kishan might don the wicket-keeping gloves

Rohit Sharma might give his Mumbai Indians (MI) teammate Ishan Kishan a chance to play in the third T20I by replacing him with Rishabh Pant. Although Pant has done a good job behind the wickets and also with the bat so far, the skipper may consider Kishan for the third T20I to give him some playing time. Kishan may play in the Indian middle-order alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer.

Avesh Khan can make his international debut in the 3rd T20I

The Indian bowling line-up comprising of Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar and Axar Patel has displayed a clinical performance so far in the series. Harshal Patel made his debut for India in the second T20I and returned with the figures of 2/25 which also included a terrific effort while bowling in the death overs. However, Rohit might replace Chahar with Avesh Khan in the third T20I to try him out at the international level. Avesh was included in the Indian squad after his terrific bowling for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2021.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram)