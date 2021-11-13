India Vs New Zealand Series: Rahul Dravid-led Team India Assume Charge Ahead Of NZ Tour

A lot will be expected from the coach-captain duo of Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma when they assume charge for the upcoming home bilateral series against New Zealand starting November 17. While Rahul Dravid will be succeeding Ravi Shastri as the national cricket team's head coach, Rohit Sharma has been named the new T20I skipper after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position recently. Ahead of India vs New Zealand series, the members of the Indian team were clicked as they made their way to the team hotel.

Lately, the likes of coach Rahul Dravid, Team IndiaT20I captain Rohit Sharma, budding cricketers Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, pacer Mohammed Siraj and senior offie Ravichandran Ashwin were clicked at the Jaipur airport when they were on their way to the team hotel.

India vs New Zealand

Regular skipper Virat Kohli has been rested for the shortest format and the first Test match. Even pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been given rest as well. Meanwhile, KL Rahul has been appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the three T20Is.

The T20I games will be played on November 17, 19, and 21 in Jaipur, Ranchi & Eden Gardens, Kolkata respectively after which both teams will be locking horns with each other in a two-match Test series. The first game will be played at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium (November 25-29) and the second and final Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from December 3-7.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named the skipper of the side for the first Test match in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who will directly join the team for the second Test match in Mumbai. The last time when Kohli was rested and Rahane took over as captain, Rohit Sharma was named the vice-captain of Team India in Test matches. However, in absence of both Kohli and Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara has been appointed the new vice-captain of the Test side.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant are some of the notable names missing from the squad. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna have received their maiden Test call-up for the series against the Blackcaps. Karnataka cricketer KS Bharat has been included in the squad as a reserve wicketkeeper-batter in place Pant. Jayant Yadav, who has played 4 Test matches for India, has also found a place in the 16-member squad for the New Zealand series. Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal, who was not part of the Test series against England, has been given a place in the squad.

Team India would be hoping to avenge their ICC World Test Championship final loss to the BlackCaps in June this year.

Image: PTI