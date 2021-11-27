India Vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer Recalls MS Dhoni's Help During Recovery From Injury

Six months back Shreyas Iyer wouldn't have even thought about making his India debut in the longest format, but things have changed with the Mumbai cricketer making his debut against New Zealand in ongoing India vs New Zealand 1st Test match in Kanpur. Iyer impressed everyone with his batting skills by scoring a century on his debut and would want to continue his fine form in the series.

However, the same cannot be said about him when he had injured his shoulder six months back. Iyer was forced to undergo surgery which meant he had to be out of action. The middle-order batsman during the press conference on Friday revealed how former India skipper MS Dhoni helped him through the recovery period.

India vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer reveals how MS Dhoni kept him motivated during injury period

Shreyas Iyer on Friday became just the 16th Indian cricketer ever to score a century on Test debut and while speaking at the press conference former Delhi Capitals skipper spoke about having a fun chat with MS Dhoni. He said, "Mahi bhai was there and we spoke little bit about IPL at that point of time, never discussed winning the IPL (chuckles). You know he is really calm and composed, whenever you for a chat, he’s got so much so experience in the IPL and different forms of the game, so it’s always fun to chat with him.”

He also spoke about how playing football with his Bollywood friends during the recovery period helped him maintain his fitness level. He said, "So it was a good mixture, and also I wanted to get into that competitive zone and see it to that my fitness level was pretty intact. Because you keep running 90 minutes and it’s about how your stamina pans out throughout the game. It didn’t switch me off completely because my focus was more on cricket rather than playing football. But I really love going out there and trying different sports – whether it be table tennis or badminton, but football is something I’ve been playing from my school days. And when I went and played with my Bollywood friends over there, they were very competitive and they were friendly at the same time."

Moments from IND vs NZ Day 3 action so far

Having failed to pick up wickets on Day 2, Indian bowlers started the day on a positive note with Ashwin dismissing Will Young to give India the breakthrough. The off-spinner though was unlucky not to get Latham LBW with the umpire turning down the appeal. India had a chance to review it but chose not to. Umesh Yadav landed the killer punch just before the break by removing Kane Williamson. With Latham at the crease, it will be interesting to see if Indian bowlers will be able to get his wicket as quickly as possible.