India Vs New Zealand: Suryakumar Yadav Gives Funny Reply To Trent Boult's Dropped Catch

Team India under Rohit Sharma started the India vs New Zealand T20 series on a bright note winning the first match by 5 wickets and 2 balls to spare. The man leading the run chase was Suryakumar Yadav who scored 62 runs to take the team to victory. Suryakumar Yadav's match-winning knock came after being dropped by New Zealand pacer Trent Boult when on 57 runs for which he thanked the Kiwi pacer.

IND vs NZ T20: Suryakumar Yadav thanks Trent boult for the dropped catch

Trent Boult and Suryakumar Yadav both play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and the Indian middle-order batsman after the match talked about the dropped catch being a gift from his Mumbai Indians teammate to his wife on the occasion of her birthday. He also spoke about how he wanted to stay and finish the game. Yadav said, "I would have loved to finish the game but that's how you learn and move forward. About Trent, It's my wife's birthday also and it's a perfect gift from him".

Recap of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

With both teams resting some of their key players as part of workload management, it was very much an even contest before the first ball was bowled. India after winning the toss decided to field first with Venkatesh Iyer being handed his Indian debut. New Zealand after losing Daryl Mitchell early saw Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman steadying the innings for the team. Martin Guptill (70 off 42) and Mark Chapman (63 off 50) took New Zealand to 164 for six on a good batting surface.

Chasing 165 runs to win India's chase was set up by Rohit (48 off 36), who was making his full-time captaincy debut, and Suryakumar Yadav (62 off 40) who came in at number three in place of rested Virat Kohli.

The home team was cantering to a comfortable win but messed up the chase in the final four overs. In the end, with New Zealand running out of bowling options, the job was done in the 20th over bowled by part-time pacer Daryl Mitchell. Debutant Venkatesh Iyer hit his first ball in international cricket for four before Rishabh Pant got the winning runs.