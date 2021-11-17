India Vs New Zealand T20: Venkatesh Iyer Has A 'special' Request For WWE's The Undertaker

WWE legend The Undertaker announced his retirement from professional wrestler earlier last year. The wrestler left the ring with fans around the world watching him. Now, a year on after his retirement, Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer has given a heart-warming statement about the former wrestler. Iyer revealed that he has been a fan of The Undertaker for the longest time. He also made a special request and said that he wished to have a signed souvenir from the wrestling great.

Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer was speaking in an interview following his call-up to the team for the India vs New Zealand T20 series. The fiery batsman, who sprung to the limelight with his performance in the recent edition of the IPL, revealed that he was overjoyed by the callup to the national side. However, what caught more attention was his admiration for the professional wrestler The Undertaker.

In a video put up on social media by the BCCI, Iyer can be seen speaking about his heroes. Remembering his childhood days, Iyer revealed that Undertaker has been his hero for a long time. He said that he was a huge fan of WWE and enjoyed watching The Undertaker in action. Iyer even went on to make a special request to the wrestler at the end. The KKR opener said that he wished The Undertaker saw the video and send him a signed WWE belt as a gift.

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer isn’t the only known Undertaker fan in the Indian national team. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also a big fan of The Undertaker and has revealed the same on multiple occasions. Chahal has even posted a special video about The Undertaker while the WrestleMania was going on earlier this year.

Venkatesh Iyer reveals his cricketing hero

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who bagged the spotlight during the 2nd leg of the IPL 2021 has been rewarded for his performances with a maiden call-up to the men's Indian national cricket team for the upcoming three-match India vs New Zealand T20I series. Speaking post his selection in the team, Iyer revealed his admiration for former Indian opener Sourav Ganguly and said that he has tried to copy his playing style and the way he carries himself. Iyer also said that he is looking forward to making most of the opportunity in the national team.

Image: PTI/ WWE