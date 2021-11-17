Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand T20: Will Kiwis Employ Captain Rotation? Tim Southee Drops Big Hint

In absence of regular skipper, Kane Williamson pacer Tim Southee will be leading the New Zealand team in all three T20I matches on the Indian tour.

Tim Southee on rotation policy

The India vs New Zealand T20I series has already witnessed some of the top cricketers being either rested or pulling out to stay fresh for the upcoming two-match Test series. While BCCI decided to rest some of their major stars for the three-match T20I series, New Zealand will be without the services of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson as they have pulled out of the series to concentrate on the five-day format.

In Kane Williamson's absence, Tim Southee will be leading the team in all three T20I matches. Ahead of the first T20I match in Jaipur on Wednesday, the New Zealand stand-in skipper spoke about the rotation policy of the management to keep players fresh during the entire India tour.

India vs New Zealand T20: Tim Southee on New Zealand's rotational policy

Ahead of the 1st India vs New Zealand T20 match, New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee, while speaking to ANI, said "Kane Williamson is a big miss, he is a quality player and it is an opportunity for some of us to come in. It is exciting, a great challenge and honour to captain New Zealand,".

Talking about the rotational policy he added "Yeah, it is something we have to look at throughout this series. Three games in five days with travel days in between. Guys will be managed throughout this series, but yeah, we have a squad of 15 and I am sure they will be used throughout the series."

India vs New Zealand T20I series schedule

The opening match of the India vs New Zealand T20I series is set to be played on November 17, Wednesday at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. After the Jaipur match, both the teams will fly to Ranchi and face each other in the second T20I which will be played on Friday, November 19. After Ranchi, the third and the final T20I match will be played in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. India will start fresh in the shorter format of the game, with Rohit Sharma as the new skipper and Rahul Dravid as the side's head coach.

New Zealand squad for T20I series

Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi 

